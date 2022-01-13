Mumbai: Jikoni foundation provides free care to elderly during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: The elderly who have been living alone in cities during Covid lockdowns and curfews are now being taken care of by the Jikoni Foundation, which reaches out to help them with free food and medical treatment, along with emotional support to get through the pandemic. The Foundation has volunteers across 28 cities including Mumbai and is expanding its reach every day.

Founder of Jikoni, Ronita Ghosh said, “With the rising Covid-19 cases, elderly people are at maximum risk of getting infected while they go shopping for their groceries, medicines, daily items for living, bank work and more. Our volunteers help these elderly people so that they don't have to step outside the house. During Covid we also monitor their health and if they need hospitalisation or medical support our team of doctors reaches them."

The foundation currently has 10 doctors who provide support via phone. "I would like to call upon veteran doctors to join the Jikoni Care Team because in the coming days we will need more doctors on call for speaking to people who might be infected by Covid,” Ghosh said.

“Many youngsters move to other cities or locations due to work and their parents are left at home without any help. We try our bestto reach outto such people who are in need of support. We get many volunteers daily who step forward to help the elderly in their city through our foundation,” added Ghosh.

Lakshmi Memane, an elderly person who was helped by the Jikoni foundation said, “The volunteers of Jikoni foundation have helped me and my husband a lot throughout the pandemic." The foundation had helped the couple – with food, medicines and daily utilities including grains, spices, toiletries and more – after they were discharged from the hosp

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:53 AM IST