Mumbai: Jet directed to refund, compensate senior citizen

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed Jet Airways (India) Ltd to refund a senior citizen Rs1.67 lakh with 6% interest per annum for a flight booking that was cancelled by Jet. The company has also been directed to pay Rs91,534 with 6% interest which the complainant had to shell out to book another ticket with some other operator. Additionally, Rs25,000 will have to be paid for mental agony and litigation costs to her within 30 days from the order.

The order dated November 23, 2020, was passed by the Additional Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on a complaint by senior citizen and Byculla resident Irene D'Souza against Jet.



In December 2018, Ms D'Souza booked two tickets from Mumbai to Toronto and back for May 2019. She paid Rs1.67 lakh for the travel but in April 2019, Jet informed her that the bookings were cancelled and the amount would be refunded.



Since it was important for her to travel due to medical reasons, she booked flights with Etihad which cost her Rs2.58 lakh. After this, she sought a full refund from Jet and was informed that the amount will be refunded to her account.



However, she did not get a refund and initiated proceedings for recovery. Since matters at Jet had moved to a bankruptcy resolution professional, the latter approved only Rs15,000 as compensation for Ms D'Souza, which was communicated to her on July 10, 2021.



The commission observed that Jet had initially informed Ms D'Souza that fare money will be refunded and it was expected that it should have been. It found a deficiency in service and stated that even if bankruptcy proceedings had started, Ms D'Souza was not responsible for it.