Mumbai: JCB Driver Booked After Iron Channel Hits 17-Year-Old Student During BMC Demolition Drive In Vidyavihar

A teenager was injured after an iron C-channel allegedly fell onto the road during a BMC road-widening operation in Vidyavihar | File Photo

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against JCB operator Mehtab Mehdi Hasan, 25, for allegedly causing serious injuries to 17-year-old student Deven Jain due to negligence.

The incident occurred during a BMC road-widening and eviction drive on Station Road in Vidyavihar (East) on August 25, when an iron C-channel reportedly fell onto the road and struck the student.

Student Injured During Demolition

According to the FIR, the injured student, Deven Jain, a first-year B.Com student at S.K. Somaiya College, was returning home with his 17-year-old cousin Pratham Jain at around 3.20 pm.

When they reached Station Road near Chamunda Jewellers, beside Tip Top Lodge, demolition work was underway as part of the BMC's road-widening operation.

Police said a JCB was being used to demolish a shop when an iron C-channel suddenly became dislodged and flew towards the road, striking Deven above his right eye. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital with the assistance of local residents.

Police Probe Safety Lapses

Deven's father, Vinod Bhimrao Jain, 42, a scrap dealer from Bhandup West, reached the hospital after being informed about the incident. He was allegedly told that the JCB, bearing registration number MH-03-ER-7021, was being operated by Mehtab Hasan, when the metal channel flew from the structure being demolished and hit the teenager.

Following the incident, Tilak Nagar police visited the site and began an investigation. The preliminary inquiry reportedly indicated that the demolition work was being carried out without adequate safety measures to protect pedestrians.

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Based on the father's complaint, police registered a case against Hasan under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly acting negligently during the demolition operation and causing serious injuries to the student.

Deven remains under treatment at Rajawadi Hospital, while further investigation is underway.

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