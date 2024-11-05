 Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Witnessed 11.86 Pc Growth In October 2024
JNPA handled 614,651 TEUs of containers and 7.62 Million Tonnes of total cargo in October 2024, which is higher by 11.86% and 2.26%, respectively, compared to traffic in October 2023. Similarly, in October, 2024, JNPA handled 562 container rakes and 88,224 TEUs as compared to 555 rakes and 88,412 TEUs during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Tuesday, November 05, 2024
article-image
JNPA Port | X

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing port, handled 614,651 TEUs of containers in October 2024, which is higher by 11.86% compared to traffic in October 2023. JNPA handled 4,142,134 TEUs of containers from April 2024 to October 2024, which is higher by 13.12% compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

