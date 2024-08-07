 Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing Case: Sessions Court Frames Charges Against Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary; Trial To Begin Soon
On July 31, 2023, around 5 am, on the Mumbai Central - Jaipur Superfast Express train during its journey from Jaipur to Mumbai, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh (33) discharged a firearm, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena (57).

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Paving way to begin trial, the sessions court on Wednesday framed charges against RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary booked after he shot dead four people – three passengers and his senior colleague in the train on July 31, last year. Chaudhary first pleaded guilty but later changed and sought to face trial.

Details On The Horrific Shooting Incident

The other victims were passengers Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammad Hussain Bhanpurwala (62), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, and Syed Saifullah (43), a resident of Hyderabad, all shot dead by Chetan Singh.

Following the incident, the Government Railway Police promptly arrested Chetan Singh and filed a case against him under various sections.

