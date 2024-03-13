Mumbai: Jain Community Welcomes Name Changing Of Kings Circle

Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale | File Photo

Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale has urged the state government to change the names of seven suburban railway stations of Mumbai including the name of Kings Circle station to Tirthankar Parshvanath. Following the demand, the jain communities in central Mumbai have expressed contentment for the plan of changing the station’s name to the revered jain tirthankar.

Shewale has urged the Shinde Government to change the colonial-era names of seven suburban railway stations in the city. The list includes Currey Road to Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road to Dongri, Marine Lines to Mumbadevi, Charni Road to Girgaon, Cotton Green to Kalachowki, Dockyard to Mazgaon, and King's Circle to Tirthankar Parshvanath. According to Shewale, Chief Minister Shinde has accepted the proposal in principle, marking a step towards embracing a more culturally rooted nomenclature.

Parshvanath is the 23rd of the 24 Jain tirthankaras

Parshvanath is the 23rd of the 24 Jain tirthankaras who is worshipped as a revered figure for his supreme spiritual teachings of the religion. Shewale’s demand included changing the name of King’s Circle railway station near Matunga to the name of this revered jain tirthankar. Shastrapana Parshwanath Derasar, which is worshipped as one of the pilgrimage places by the Jain community is located near the railway station. The demand of the religious figure’s name to be included in the nomenclature has been welcomed by the Jain communities in the city as the derasar was the first jain temple in Matunga built 75 years ago.

Kulinkant Ravji, secretary of the Shastrapana Parshwanath Derasar, said that hundred years back a lot of Jains were migrating to Matunga and Dadar along with the businessmen from the community. As a need for a jain temple arose with the rising population, a businessman from the community built this derasar on his own land. “This derasar is the first dharmasthanak in the area and all sects of Jain Deravasis worship here. There were talks to change the name of King’s Circle to Bhagwan Parshwanath a few years ago as well and we have been happy since then.”

Babubhai Bhawanji, former deputy mayor of Mumbai's opinion

Babubhai Bhawanji, former deputy mayor of Mumbai and corporator from Matunga had written to Shewale in the past demanding to change the name of the railway station. “The area around the railway station has a lot of jain derasaras and is home to a large population of Jains. We have been trying for many years to bring the change in the name and finally it is coming closer to reality,” he added.

Anil Dharod, Managing Trustee of Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Dadar, said, “It is a moment of pride for us as for the first time after independence the Jain community is being given such importance. We would like more people to act as per the Jain philosophy.”