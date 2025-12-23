 Mumbai: 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Raised Outside CST Station During Protest Over Hindu Man's Lynching In Bangladesh | Video
Earlier in the day, the VHP workers were detained for holding a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission in Cuffe Parade. The protest was staged against the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das. The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching over blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Mymensingh.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Mumbai: A protest erupted outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) on Tuesday, December 23, over the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das and alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. The protesters were heard raising slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” as they demanded justice.

Earlier in the day, the Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by the Mumbai police as they were holding a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission office at Cuffe Parade. The protest was staged against the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

Earlier in the day, in Delhi, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers were detained for holding a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission. In Kolkata, supporters tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and also clashed with the police when they were stopped by the personnel in uniform. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association protested the lynching and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either bring Hindus to India or ensure their protection there.

What Happened In Bangladesh?

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching over blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Mymensingh. The mob on the night of December 18 killed Das and then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire over allegations of insulting Islam.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

