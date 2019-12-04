Mumbai: It's December but there's rain on the cards

“A depression over Lakshadweep will move northwards in the Arabian Sea, and its effects will be felt over Maharashtra, in terms of scattered light rain. There will also be cloudy skies and the city and adjoining areas may receive isolated light rain,” said an official.

The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 35.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while at Colaba, it was 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was between 23-25 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity hovering between 65-80 per cent.

November temperatures have been the warmest recorded since 2009, when minimum temperatures in the city failed to drop below 20 degrees Celsius in that month.

From 2009 to 2018, the lowest minimum temperatures have hovered between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. The all-time coldest day was on November 19, 1950, when the minimum temperature dropped to 13.3 degrees Celsius.

“First, we witnessed the wettest November ever and, now, looking back, it was also Mumbai's warmest November in a decade. The rains resulted in increased moisture and, therefore, temperatures did not drop,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.