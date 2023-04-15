Mumbai: Italian DJ heckled by woman on street after former 'kicked' her car | Twitter/@ollyesse

Italian DJ and Musical creator Olly Esse was allegedly heckled by a woman on the streets of Mumbai after the latter claimed that Esse 'kicked' her car.

According to Esse, the woman was driving while talking on her phone and was parking her car in the middle of a no-parking zone.

Scared of being run over, Esse attempted to stop her car with her foot. However, this set the woman off.

Both woman can be seen arguing in the video

In the video uploaded by Esse on Twitter, she can be seen arguing with the woman, who is later heard hurling abuses at her.

"This lady was parking her car in the middle of NO PARKING zone.hawkers occupied WHOLE sidewalk, so walked nearby and got really scared she will run me over because she was ON THE PHONE and my shouting didn't attracted any attention, so stopped her car with my foot," Esse wrote on Twitter.

"That's why I'm doing videos, because people don't even think that this situation is possible. I don't want to do he said she said. I have a literal PROOF how I'm treated by people on the streets," Esse wrote in a separate tweet.

Following the incident, Esse reported the matter to the Bandra Police, after which a case was registered.