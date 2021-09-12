Mumbai: It was a clean sweep for city beaches on first day of visarjan

The city beaches wore a clean look on Saturday, which was the first day of Ganpati visarjan.

In order to prevent overcrowding, the BMC had restricted visitors from entering the beaches and had set up helpdesks at entry points. Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of D-ward, which covers Girgaon Chowpatty, Prashant Gaikwar, said people were not allowed to visit the beaches and they had to handover the idols at the helpdesk that were set up everywhere.

“We have created an online portal and have circulated the link among residents so that they can book their time slots before coming for immersion. With this, there is less crowd at beaches,” said Gaikwad.

“In the app, they can check the location of the beach and can book their slots,” he said.

The BMC has set up 173 artificial ponds in all 24 municipal wards. Assistant municipal commissioner of G/North ward Kiran Dighavkar said that the beaches remained clean.

“We have observed that people have started opting for artificial ponds more than beaches as they are convenient. In my ward, nine artificial ponds have been set up. This has helped in controlling the crowd and keeping the beach clean,” Dighavkar said.

As per the BMC data, a total of 6,116 idols were immersed till 6 pm on Saturday. The figures include 6,047 home idols, 55 sarvjanik and 14 hartalika idols.

The BMC said that out of the total idols, 3,600 were immersed at artificial lakes.

A senior official from the solid waste management department said the BMC has been working towards ensuring that there is no overcrowding at the beach. Due to this, the beaches are clean.

To encourage people to use artificial lakes, Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Jamboree grounds at Worli and interacted with residents who came to immerse their idols. She handed over saplings of basil plants.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena who visited Juhu beach on Saturday afternoon said the entire beach remained clean.

"Last time there was lockdown and we can understand that people weren't allowed. But this time people are still going out and its really good to see how the beaches are clean and how the BMC restricted the entry of people," Bhathena told FPJ.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:39 AM IST