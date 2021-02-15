Mumbai: I-T dept searches firm linked to Sachiin Joshi's JMJ Pvt Ltd, detects unaccounted transactions worth Rs 1,500 cr

In searches spanning for six days, the Income-Tax (I-T) department action has led to detection of unaccounted transactions of around Rs 1,500 crore of a group engaged in the business of manufacturing of Gutkha, Pan masala and allied substances, besides having operations in the hospitality sector.

While the department did not disclose the name of the group, the searches are allegedly linked to Sachiin Joshi’s JMJ private limited. Joshi has been arrested by another agency–the enforcement directorate–in a money laundering case. The searches were conducted from February 8 to February 13.

“The search and seizure action has led to detection of foreign assets lying with a company registered in tax-haven British Virgin Islands (BVI) with an office in Dubai and controlled and managed by the Chairman of the group. The net worth of the BVI company is Rs. 830 crore created by siphoning funds from India. This fund has been round tripped to India in the form of share premium amounting to Rs. 638 crore in the flagship companies of the group,” the IT department said on Monday in a statement.