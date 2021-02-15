Mumbai: I-T dept searches firm linked to Sachiin Joshi's JMJ Pvt Ltd, detects unaccounted transactions worth Rs 1,500 cr

In searches spanning for six days, the Income-Tax (I-T) department action has led to detection of unaccounted transactions of around Rs 1,500 crore of a group engaged in the business of manufacturing of Gutkha, Pan masala and allied substances, besides having operations in the hospitality sector.
While the department did not disclose the name of the group, the searches are allegedly linked to Sachiin Joshi’s JMJ private limited. Joshi has been arrested by another agency–the enforcement directorate–in a money laundering case. The searches were conducted from February 8 to February 13.
“The search and seizure action has led to detection of foreign assets lying with a company registered in tax-haven British Virgin Islands (BVI) with an office in Dubai and controlled and managed by the Chairman of the group. The net worth of the BVI company is Rs. 830 crore created by siphoning funds from India. This fund has been round tripped to India in the form of share premium amounting to Rs. 638 crore in the flagship companies of the group,” the IT department said on Monday in a statement.
It further added, “During the search action, various digital evidences and forensic analysis have yielded email communication, establishing control and management of the company with the promoter of the group searched. One of the employees, who was also a shareholder in the BVI company, was identified and cross examined with the promoter. It has been accepted by the parties involved that the employee was not aware about being a shareholder in the company and he had signed papers on the instruction of the main promoter.”
According to IT, it has been found that the group has availed bogus deduction under section 80IC of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 to an extent of Rs. 398 crore. The group set up two entities in Himachal Pradesh and the group was found to indulge in sham transactions in order to claim the aforesaid false deduction.
Apart from the above, unaccounted production of pan masala of an amount of Rs. 247 crore at 2 factory premises of the group has also been detected during the search. It has also been seen that the assessee has falsely claimed deduction u/s 10AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 of an amount of Rs. 63 crore in the Gandhi Dham unit, the probe revealed.
During the search action, cash of Rs. 13 lakh has been seized and jewelry amounting to Rs. 7 crore was found and has been put under prohibitory orders.
Prohibitory orders have also been placed on 16 lockers and in 11 premises. “Thus, the search action has led to detection of unaccounted transactions of around Rs.1500 crore, so far,” it stated.