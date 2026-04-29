Mumbai: Irregularities Alleged In ₹29 Crore Mithi River Desilting Project, Probe Ordered

Questions raised over Mithi River desilting work after allegations of misuse in the Kurla-BKC stretch | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Allegations of irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project surfaced during BMC's Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, involving contracts worth Rs 29 crore.

It was alleged that near Kurla–Bandra Kurla Complex, debris was dumped and then covered with silt before transportation, indicating possible misuse of public funds.

Backed by photo and video evidence, NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan sought strict action against the contractors. Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed civic authorities to probe the matter and submit a detailed response to the committee.

Desilting work began in April

After over a month-long search, the BMC appointed two contractors for desilting the Mithi River in three phases, with work beginning in the first week of April ahead of the monsoon.

Under the Mithi River desilting project, work is being carried out in three phases: from Filter Pada (Powai) to Teachers’ Colony (Kurla), from Teachers’ Colony to the BKC Connector bridge, and from the BKC Connector bridge to the Mahim nullah outfall. Around 27% of the desilting has been completed so far.

Corporator raises corruption charge

However, fresh allegations of irregularities surfaced on Wednesday, when Dr Khan raised a point of order, alleging corruption in the ongoing clean-up work.

She claimed that in the Kurla stretch, debris was being dumped along the riverbank, covered with silt, and then transported and weighed to claim payments from the civic body—amounting to misuse of public funds.

Khan demanded strict action against the contractor involved. The civic administration is expected to present its response in the next meeting.

Key flood prevention project

The 22-kilometre-long Mithi River is Mumbai’s largest and most critical stormwater drain, playing a vital role in mitigating urban flooding. Desilting work began in April as part of the city’s pre-monsoon disaster preparedness.

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Since the catastrophic 2005 deluge, regular maintenance of the river has become a cornerstone of the BMC’s flood prevention strategy. Accumulated silt and debris continue to hamper the river’s water-carrying capacity, heightening the risk of flooding during heavy rains.

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