Mumbai: BMC Appoints Contractors For Mithi River Desilting; Proposes ₹29.66 Crore Project Ahead Of Monsoon

BMC begins Mithi River desilting work ahead of monsoon to reduce flood risk | File Pic

Mumbai, April 21: After over a month-long search, the BMC has appointed two contractors for the desilting of the Mithi River in three phases. Ahead of the monsoon, the cleaning work began in the first week of April.

However, the BMC administration has now submitted a proposal of Rs 29.66 crore for approval at the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. So far, 18% of the targeted 1.32 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt from the Mithi River has been removed, amounting to 23,257 MT.

Three-phase desilting plan

Under the Mithi River desilting project, work is being carried out in three phases: from Filterpada (Powai) to Teachers’ Colony (Kurla), from Teachers’ Colony to the BKC Connector bridge, and from the BKC Connector bridge to the Mahim nullah outfall.

After initially failing to attract suitable bidders for the desilting work, the civic body relaxed several tender conditions, following which two contractors came forward to undertake the project.

Accordingly, M/s Prashant Lad emerged as the lowest bidder for the first phase, while Tulja Bhavani Constructions was the lowest bidder for the remaining two phases.

Monitoring and accountability measures

“The officials have been instructed to ensure that the contractor has removed the silt properly and within the stipulated time, and only after such verification will payments be cleared. The BMC will closely monitor the quality and consistency of the work, and ensure that data on the digital system is regularly updated. If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken against the concerned contractor," said a senior civic official.

Crucial for flood prevention

The 22-kilometre-long Mithi River is Mumbai’s largest and most critical stormwater drain, playing a vital role in mitigating urban flooding. Desilting work began in April as part of the city’s pre-monsoon disaster preparedness.

Since the catastrophic 2005 deluge, regular maintenance of the river has become a cornerstone of the BMC’s flood prevention strategy. Accumulated silt and debris continue to hamper the river’s water-carrying capacity, heightening the risk of flooding during heavy rains.

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Phase-wise project cost

Mithi River Desilting – Phase-wise Cost

Phase 1: Filterpada (Powai) to Teachers’ Colony (Kurla) – Rs 9.47 crore

Phase 2: Teachers’ Colony to BKC Connector bridge – Rs 10.06 crore

Phase 3: BKC Connector to Mahim outfall – Rs 10.11 crore

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