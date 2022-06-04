Mumbai: Iron nets being cast to prevent manhole deaths by BMC

Mumbai: A municipal employee warns pedestrians about an open manhole as water floods the streets during heavy rainfall | PTI

The monsoon is open season for death by or narrow escape from open manholes in the city. To avoid such incidents, the BMC has been covering manholes with iron nets. Around 3,679 iron nets have been laid across the city – 2,945 nets have been installed in the city, 293 and 441 in the eastern and western suburbs respectively, according to the BMC. Further, it has warned citizens not to remove these nets or lids in the monsoon and threatened strict action against violators.

As part of its pre-monsoon preparation, the BMC carries out an inspection of manholes at the ward-level, replacing lids of these sewer openings, wherever these are found damaged. This year too, such an inspection has been conducted and replacement lids put in place where required, civic authorities have said. After every bout of heavy rainfall, when water recedes, BMC employees take stock of the situation.

Along with lid-replacement, the BMC has also undertaken the task of placing iron nets on the manholes. This process is a continual one and is carried out daily.

Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said, “Putting covers on manholes is an ongoing process. However, we cannot give 100 per cent guarantee. If one were to now go and visit some area, one is bound to find some covers are missing because they have been stolen. We have directed our employees to instal covers on those manholes that have none. We have directed every ward to keep an eye on manholes,” he added.

According to a senior civic official, sometimes, people remove manhole covers to allow storm water to recede and sometimes, BMC employees do so but the latter always instal tripods and red flags in such places to alert citizens. “Our employees are also at hand near such spaces to avoid accidents,” the official said.

SWALLOWED BY MANHOLES

2017: Gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar fell into a manhole near Prabhadevi on August 29 and his body was found near Worli two days later

2018: An 18-year-old youth died after falling into a manhole in Malad

2020: A 32-year-old woman fell into a manhole at Ghatkopar and her body was found near Haji Ali