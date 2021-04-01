Mumbai: IRCTC’s Mum-Ahmd Tejas train temporarily suspended

The privately operated 82902/82901 Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Train run by IRCTC has been temporarily suspended from April 2. It will not operate for one month due to worsening Covid pandemic scenario in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It had resumed on February 14 and was the only train to serve cooked food to passengers inside long distance trains. The total seating capacity in 10-car Tejas Express is 736 seats which comprises of 56 seats each in two EC coaches and 78 seats each in eight CC coaches.