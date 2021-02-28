Kangana Ranaut to play Sikh soldier in 'Tejas', reveals her character's name

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a Sikh Soldier in ‘Tejas’. The ‘Panga’ actress took to social media to reveal the name of her character in the upcoming film.

She shared a picture of her uniform while revealing that she would be playing the role of Tejas Gill in her next project.

Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” Kangana tweeted.