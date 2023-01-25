Mumbai: Investigating officer jumped to conclusions to arrest Nawab Malik's son and daughter-in-law

Mumbai: The investigating officer (IO) jumped to conclusions to arrest NCP leader Nawab Malik's son and daughter-in-law in the fake marriage certificate case, said the detailed order of a sessions court which had granted pre-arrest bail to the couple on Monday.

The IO had decided to arrest them and there is "absolutely nothing" to show how and why he arrived at the conclusions, remarked Additional Sessions Judge MG Despande, adding that he didn't even issue any notice asking the accused to appear before police.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered at the Kurla police station. The couple had claimed to be victims of fraud and said that they came into contact with an agent (who allegedly provided them a forged marriage certificate) through their staff.

The court further said that it is of the opinion that none of the grounds put forth by the IO opposing the couple's pre-arrest bail plea are satisfactory or genuine. Hence, there is no necessity for arresting them, it added.

The CBI had said in its grounds that it wants to find from where they procured the bogus certificate. The court said the person (agent) involved in the activity was already arrested in another crime and released on bail. It underlined that the couple had admitted taking his help to procure the certificate in a hassle-free manner.

Therefore, prima-facie nothing reflects that they had indulged in the offence, said the court.