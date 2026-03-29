Mumbai Interfaith Celebration Brings Diverse Communities Together To Reflect On Trials Of Faith And Character

An interfaith celebration in the city brought together members of diverse religious communities to reflect on the theme “Trials of Faith: Maintaining Character Under Pressure”, underscoring shared ethical values across traditions. |

Mumbai: An interfaith celebration in the city brought together members of diverse religious communities to reflect on the theme “Trials of Faith: Maintaining Character Under Pressure”, underscoring shared ethical values across traditions.

Core Objective

The gathering highlighted the role of dialogue and mutual understanding in fostering solidarity across faith communities in an increasingly complex world.

Organised by the Inter-Religious Solidarity Council in collaboration with ISKCON Chowpatty, the event was held at Bhaktivedanta Hall in the Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir, Girgaon Chowpatty. It was timed to coincide with major religious observances including Ram Navami, Lent, Navroz, and Eid.

Opening Address and Performance

The programme opened with a welcome address by Keshav Chandra Das Prabhu, who emphasised the importance of spiritual resilience and ethical conduct in times of uncertainty. A dance performance by children from the Radha Gopal Children’s Committee of ISKCON followed, celebrating Ram Navami while symbolising interreligious harmony.

Delivering the keynote address, Himanshu Asnani (Harivamsa Das Prabhu) reflected on faith as a lived ethical practice. Drawing from his scholarly work and personal experiences, he noted that adversity often tests inner character and spiritual integrity, adding that sincere adherence to faith fosters humility, compassion, and a commitment to truth.

Women's Panel Discussion

A central panel discussion featured women representatives from different traditions, each offering perspectives on the festivals being observed. Speakers highlighted themes such as sacrifice and reflection during Lent, renewal and ethical discipline in Jain and Zoroastrian practices, unity and spiritual growth in the Baha’i Faith, and self-restraint and compassion during Ramadan. Reflections on Ram Navami focused on the ideals embodied in the life of Lord Ram, particularly through the example of Lakshman.

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Through personal narratives and teachings, panellists underscored common ethical threads — discipline, empathy, humility, and responsibility — that transcend individual religions.

The event concluded with a theatrical performance by ISKCON youth, portraying the practical application of ethical values in everyday life.

During the programme, Irfan Engineer, Co-Convenor of the Council, announced the upcoming Mumbai Conclave of Religions scheduled for May 9 at Taj Lands End, Bandra. The conclave will address issues such as religious extremism and ecological responsibility, with noted vocalist and Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient T M Krishna set to deliver the keynote address.

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