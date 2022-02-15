Mumbai: Instructor of training Institute and 10 others arrested for police recruitement scam

An instructor of a training Institute in Beed has been arrested by Bhoiwada police in connection with dummy candidates appeared for Mumbai police recruitement test. The accused Ganesh Pawar, 25 has allegedly appeared for atleast three candidates and scored 49 out of 50 during ground tests. The police have registered eight cases and arrested 11 people including Pawar so far.

Pawar's name was surfaced in the first case of dummy candidate registered last week of January and since then in two more cases he appeared as a dummy candidate however since then he was no where to be found. The police then intensified their efforts and nabbed him on Monday.

According to the police, Pawar formed a training institute at Beed along with one Ravi Shelke who died in December last year. He is a instructor there and teaching candidates about ground test, how to run and how to score good marks. The candidates who were not confident to score good in ground test, hired his services for which he would charge ₹3 lakh, said police.

Those candidates who score 40-42 in the written test out of 50 and unsure of scoring good in ground test used dummy candidates. Pawar who appeared for three candidates scored 49 of 50, said police.

We have arrested Pawar who had appeared for at least three aspirants while search of few other accused is still underway, said Jitendra Pawar, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police.

A written test for the post of 1076 constables of Mumbai police was held on November 14 while ground was conducted in the second and third week of December. For the written test over 1.09 lakh candidates appeared of them top 10,760 candidates were called for ground test.

To avoid any malpractices videography of written test and ground tests were conducted. After the final list of 1076 candidates was declared, a special team was formed which scrutinised all the finalist and called those who found suspicious.

So far in 8 cases aspirants used dummy candidates for ground tests and got cleared, they were called for verification and later handed over to the police. The police arrested them for cheating and forgery along with criminal conspiracy. They are identifed as Balanath Pawar (30), Satish More (22), Bhagwan Takle (24), Vikas Salunkhe (28), Kundalik Shinde (25), Pravin Shinde (32) , Dyaneshwar Ghodke (24) and Akash Kavhale (23) they have been arrested along with two dummy candidates.

All the candidates and dummy are mostly hailed from Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Kolhapur district, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:50 PM IST