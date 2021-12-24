Burhanpur: One more arrested in teacher recruitment scam

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under SP Rahul Kumar Lodhaís directive, the Kotwali police on Thursday arrested one more teacher in connection with teacherís recruitment scam case of 2018. He has been accused of procuring job on the basis of fake certificates. The arrested man was identified as Menda Sagathiya of Burhanpur. He used to teach at Primary School, Saray.

As many as 11 people have been arrested in teacher's recruitment related corruption case as of now. These people were allegedly booked for forging documents of teachers. They have been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 120(b) criminal conspiracy, 467, 468, 471, 201, 204 of the IPC and relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act of 1998. The police said that further arrests would be made on the basis of relevant documents received from the department concerned.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:38 PM IST