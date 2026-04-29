Mumbai: Inspection At Shivajinagar BEST Depot Flags Safety, Theft And Student Pass Issues

BEST committee members inspect Shivajinagar depot after workers raise security and commuter service concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: A joint inspection at the Shivajinagar bus depot of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday brought to light a series of serious issues, including theft of charging equipment, attacks on staff, and difficulties faced by students in getting bus passes.

Member of the BEST Committee Faisal Ishaq Khan, along with fellow member Ramakant Gupta, visited the depot around 1 pm and held a meeting with depot manager Gaikwad.

The team was accompanied by local representatives and associates. During the interaction, workers flagged multiple concerns affecting both operations and staff safety.

Security lapses highlighted

Among the key issues raised was a complaint by a BHMS student, Abdul Majid, who alleged lack of cooperation from depot staff in obtaining a student bus pass. Officials also reported that nearly 10 charging guns used for electric buses have been stolen from the depot, pointing to major security lapses.

Workers further highlighted incidents of life-threatening attacks and rising cases of stone pelting on buses and staff. Damage to the depot’s boundary wall has added to the security concerns.

Committee assures action

Speaking after the visit, Khan said, “All the issues raised by workers are serious and will be taken up with the committee for immediate action.”

Gupta also assured that necessary follow-up will be done to improve safety and service delivery.

Also Watch:

Impact on commuter services

The inspection gains importance as BEST continues to expand its electric bus fleet and relies heavily on depot infrastructure. Repeated security breaches and operational issues could impact commuter services and staff morale if not addressed promptly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/