Mumbai: Inquiry initiated against cop for manhandling journalist in Lalbaug

The Mumbai police have initiated an inquiry into the incident of television journalists being manhandled by a police inspector at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal on Friday. The opposition leaders have also condemned the police for their high-handiness towards the media.

The incident took place on Friday morning when a couple of TV journalists visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal for coverage. Some of them reportedly entered the pandal for coverage while others were waiting outside for their turn.

According to the reports, police inspector Sanjay Nikam who was posted there for bandobast duty didn't allowed the reporters inside the pandal and asked them to leave from the location. In a video recorded by a reporter, Nikam was seen manhandling a journalist and was heard using derogatory language.

Earlier the state government has issued a circular strictly banning 'mukhdarshan' (physical) 'darshan' at Sarvajanik (community) Ganesh pandals in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the state and have appealed to devotees to take darshan online or on TV channels.

"Whatever had happened should not have happened. We have initiated an enquiry into the incident and if the officer is found guilty, suitable action will be taken against him," said Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

The police have so far recorded statements of journalists involved in the incident and asked the officer to submit his reply.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:41 AM IST