Mumbai Innocence Network Honours Lawyers Defending Wrongfully Accused In Terror Cases | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based organisation, the Innocence Network, on Saturday felicitated several social activists and lawyers who have worked to defend individuals allegedly wrongfully arrested, particularly in terror-related cases. The event was organised as part of an Eid Milan gathering in Islam Gymkhana on Saturday evening.The programme and was attended by prominent human rights advocates including Sudha Bharadwaj, Gayatri Singh and Pune based advocate M. M. Sayyad.

The awards recognised individuals who have worked to uphold civil liberties and defend the rights of those accused in controversial cases. Among those honoured was Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling, who is currently in jail, and who was conferred the “Champion of Human Rights” award. Advocates M. M. Sayyad and Ibrahim Harbat were also recognised for their legal work in defending accused persons in several terror-related cases involving minority communities.

Delivering the keynote address, Bharadwaj said she considers herself “a believer in human rights” even if not religious. She highlighted the difficulties faced by marginalised communities in accessing basic rights and legal support.

Bharadwaj, a trade unionist and lawyer who has worked for decades on labour and civil rights issues and was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case before being granted bail in 2021, said lawyers have a constitutional responsibility to stand for the poor, minorities and Adivasis.

She also referred to the work of Abdul Wahid Shaikh, who spent years in jail before being acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and later began supporting people claiming wrongful prosecution. Shaikh had spent nine years in prison before a special court acquitted him in 2015, and he has since advocated for justice for others accused in the case.

Bharadwaj recalled instances of alleged coercion faced by some accused persons during investigations and praised Shaikh’s efforts to help families of prisoners and highlight cases of wrongful incarceration.

Speaking at the event, senior advocate Gayatri Singh said lawyers working on social justice issues often face resistance, particularly when representing marginalised groups. She stressed that it is important for legal professionals to stand up for people who may not have the resources to fight long legal battles.

Read Also Khar Gymkhana Felicitates MCA For Third Consecutive Best Cricket Association Award In Mumbai

Also Watch:

Singh also criticised proposed public security legislation, claiming such laws could potentially restrict dissent and expression, especially on social media. She urged lawyers and activists to remain prepared for opposition while continuing to defend constitutional rights.

Organisers of the programme said the aim of the felicitation was to acknowledge lawyers and activists who continue to work for individuals claiming wrongful arrest and to create wider awareness about the issue of justice and due process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/