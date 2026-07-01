Mumbai: Injured Monkey Rescued From Borivali Station After 3-Hour Operation During Peak Rush

Railway staff, the Forest Department and an NGO rescued an injured monkey from Borivali station after a three-hour operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 1: An injured monkey, suspected to have suffered an electric shock after coming into contact with the overhead electric (OHE) equipment, was rescued from Platform No. 1 at Borivali railway station on Tuesday after a nearly three-hour operation.

The rescue, carried out jointly by Western Railway staff, the Forest Department and an animal rescue NGO, was completed without disrupting passenger safety, although train movements into the terminating platform were regulated during the morning peak hours.

Three-Hour Rescue Operation

The incident came to light around 9.35 am after a RailMadad complaint reported a short circuit and an injured monkey at the station. Railway staff immediately rushed to the spot, but the frightened animal had hidden beside the platform wall. It was later spotted by a passenger, but initial attempts by railway staff to rescue it failed as the injured monkey turned aggressive.

Recognising the need for expert assistance, Station Master Nihal Ahmed contacted the Forest Department at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. During the rescue operation, train movements into Platform No. 1 were carefully regulated to ensure the monkey did not stray onto the tracks.

Pointsman Pravin Dedhia ensured that trains entered the platform at slow speed, allowing the rescue team to work safely while minimising risk to passengers and railway operations.

Monkey Undergoing Treatment

The Forest Department coordinated with NGO SARRP, whose rescue team reached the station with an animal ambulance. After carefully tracking the animal, the team successfully rescued the monkey at around 12.30 pm and handed it over to the Forest Department.

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A medical examination found injuries to the monkey's hands and legs, which are suspected to have been caused by contact with the overhead electric equipment.

According to Western Railway officials, the animal will receive treatment under the supervision of the Forest Department and will be released back into its natural habitat after recovery, following the prescribed protocol.

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