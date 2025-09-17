Mumbai Infrastructure Update: Dharavi Flyover Nears Completion, Worli Nullah Bridge And Bandra Skywalk Under Construction

Dharavi Flyover reconstruction, Worli Nullah Bridge, and Bandra Skywalk projects are progressing to improve traffic flow and commuter safety in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of the Mithi River widening project, the Dharavi flyover reconstruction between Bandra and Dharavi is underway in two phases to minimise water flow obstruction.

The river outlet near the outfall is also being widened to ensure smoother discharge into the sea. The first phase is approximately 90% complete, while the remaining work is being targeted to complete by November 30.

Worli Nullah Bridge Development

Meanwhile, a new bridge over a nullah between E. Moses Road and Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli is under construction to ease traffic congestion in Worli Naka, Mahalaxmi, and Lower Parel, with completion targeted for December 2026.

Traffic Improvement Measures

The BMC has undertaken construction of flyover between Bandra and Dharavi, the flyover over the nullah between E. Moses Road and Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli, and the skywalk in Bandra. After the completion of the first phase of the Bandra to Dharavi bridge, two lanes of the south side will be opened to traffic.

These new lanes will provide direct access to the flyover leading towards Mahim Causeway, improving traffic flow and reducing congestion. The work order for the second phase of the bridge is expected to be issued soon, with a targeted completion timeline of 18 months.

Worli Traffic Connectivity

The another important bridge over the nullah between E. Moses Road and Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli will directly connect these two major roads, creating a new traffic link. Once completed, it is expected to ease congestion in Worli Naka, Mahalaxmi, and Lower Parel, offering citizens a smoother, faster, and safer commute.

Currently, 30% of the construction is complete, with a target completion date of December 2026. Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated, “Officials have been instructed to secure the traffic department’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) and all other necessary permissions well in advance.”

He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to the project timeline to avoid delays and ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience during construction.

Bandra Skywalk Reconstruction

Meanwhile, the BMC is reconstructing the skywalk between Bandra Railway Station and the MHADA office. As per High Court directives, the civic body aims to open the skywalk for public use before December 31.

Currently, 80% of the work is completed. Bangar warned that strict action will be taken against the contractor if the remaining work is not finished within the next three months.

