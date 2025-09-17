 'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown In Mumbai
The closure of Elphinstone Bridge has disrupted access to major hospitals in Parel, raising serious concerns over emergency response delays, as highlighted by a user on X. Ambulances remain stuck in traffic, with no dedicated emergency corridor in place.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
'Do We Wait For Another Patient To Die In An Ambulance?': Commuters Raise Alarm Over Elphinstone Bridge Shutdown In Mumbai

Mumbai: The recent closure of the Elphinstone Bridge to traffic due to renovation work is already endangering lives, particularly those who rely on quick access to critical healthcare facilities in Parel.

The issue was raised on the social media platform X by user @ckdadar, who posted a strongly worded message highlighting the urgent need for intervention. He criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to take proactive measures.

In the post, the user pointed out that patients and their relatives visiting hospitals such as Tata Memorial, KEM, Wadia Children’s Hospital, TB Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and Global Hospital are facing severe disruptions.

He also drew attention to the traffic congestion problem, stating that ambulances are now trapped in constant traffic jams, forced to take chaotic detours via Tilak Bridge and Lower Parel. He warned that every lost minute could mean the difference between life and death.

"The BMC remains least bothered to provide a dedicated emergency corridor or to fast-track the long-demanded DP Road connecting Senapati Bapat Marg to Dr Ambedkar Road. This road, part of the city’s own mobility plan, is the only sustainable solution for decongesting Dadar-Parel and safeguarding medical access."

In a direct appeal to the authorities, the user further wrote:

"Do we really have to wait for a tragedy, another patient death in an ambulance, before authorities wake up and act? Infrastructure development without accountability is pushing citizens to the edge of collapse."

This post, written by a concerned commuter, reflects the growing frustration and fear among patients, their families, and hospital staff. It underscores the urgent need for immediate and coordinated action from civic authorities to ensure uninterrupted emergency access in one of Mumbai’s most healthcare-dependent zones.

