Mumbai Infrastructure Update: Byculla Cable-Stayed Bridge Nears Completion As All 40 Stay Cables Installed

The new cable-stayed bridge at Byculla reaches a key milestone as MahaRail completes installation of all stay cables on the structure | File Photo

Mumbai, May 28: The cable-stayed Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Byculla has moved closer to completion after Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) successfully installed all 40 stay cables of the structure. The final cable was erected on May 21, completing the support system for the 173-metre-long main span of the bridge, officials said.

The new bridge, being built alongside the existing century-old Byculla bridge, is one of the major infrastructure projects aimed at improving east-west connectivity in South Mumbai. Spread across 916 metres, the bridge will feature four lanes and a 50-metre-high pylon.

Authorities expect the project to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the busy Eastern Express corridor and improve daily travel for motorists.

Major milestone achieved in bridge construction

Officials said the construction has been planned in phases to ensure traffic movement remains uninterrupted. The new bridge will be opened first, following which the old Byculla bridge will undergo strengthening and restoration work. The existing two-lane corridor will eventually be expanded into a modern four-lane route.

The bridge’s cable-stayed section is considered a major engineering achievement, with nearly 5,000 metric tonnes of high-strength structural carbon steel used in construction.

The project includes 12 non-railway composite spans and 40 stay cables ranging from 15 metres to 65 metres in length. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 287 crore.

MahaRail officials said one of the most challenging phases involves girder erection above the Byculla vegetable market and active railway tracks. For this, specialised Deck Erection Crane (DEC) technology is being used to carry out the work safely without affecting rail operations.

Modern features and traffic benefits planned

The bridge will also include several modern features. A three-tier utility duct system has been integrated into the crash barriers to accommodate future utility infrastructure.

Decorative LED lighting with remote-control operations will illuminate the bridge, including tricolour lighting on national occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day. A selfie point is also being developed for citizens.

Also Watch:

To streamline vehicle movement towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), MahaRail plans to remove a section of the existing ‘Y’ bridge and connect it to the new cable-stayed structure while retaining the historic importance of the old bridge.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/