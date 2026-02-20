Mumbai Infrastructure News: VJTI Team Inspects Charkop Site After Tremors Halt Versova-Dahisar Link Road Work

VJTI experts inspect piling site in Charkop after residents report tremors linked to Versova-Dahisar Link Road construction | Representational image

Mumbai, Feb 19: The expert team from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) inspected the Charkop site in Kandivali West for the Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) project following residents’ complaints of tremors after the BMC began piling work. The institute is expected to submit its report soon, based on which the stalled VDLR work will resume.

Report to outline machinery and safety norms

Following Thursday’s site inspection, experts from VJTI will submit their findings to the civic authorities and local residents on Friday. “Given the proximity of residential buildings, the report will lay down detailed guidelines on the type of machinery and equipment that can be deployed, permissible vibration limits, acceptable noise levels and protocols to be followed in case of any emergency,” said a senior civic official.

He further added that the project will resume only after these guidelines are shared with residents and their feedback is taken into account.

Work halted after tremors triggered panic

The 20-km Coastal Road project, estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, will link Versova to Dahisar. However, piling work for the VDLR reportedly triggered alarming tremors in several buildings in Charkop, sparking panic among residents.

Following complaints, the work was immediately halted on February 11. After a high-level meeting with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, experts from VJTI were directed to inspect the site on Thursday.

Residents seek transparency and safety measures

Residents have demanded that they be properly informed about the project and its implications, that all nearby buildings be inspected by experts from VJTI and that strict safety protocols be enforced.

They have also sought written documentation of any incidents, adherence to designated working hours, appointment of a responsible supervisory officer, installation of prominent warning signage and effective pollution-control measures at the site.

