Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC & Central Railway Set May 31, 2026 Deadline To Complete Sion East–West Railway Overbridge Reconstruction

Work underway on Sion east–west railway overbridge as BMC and Central Railway target May 2026 completion

Mumbai, Dec 02: The BMC and Central Railway (CR) have set a deadline of May 31, 2026, to complete the long-stalled Sion east-west railway overbridge. Since its closure in August 2024, the century-old bridge in front of Sion station has left commuters grappling with severe disruption and daily inconvenience.

The closure of the Sion railway overbridge threw daily life into chaos, forcing commuters — both pedestrians and vehicles — onto long, inconvenient detours. With schools, colleges and hospitals in the vicinity, locals strongly resisted its demolition without a safe alternative.

A foot overbridge constructed by CR was opened in October, ensuring public safety and enabling the remaining demolition work to proceed without further disruption.

Review Meeting Held To Finalise Execution Timeline

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar conducted a review meeting on Tuesday at the BMC headquarters, attended by Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, along with senior civic and CR officials.

Work on the portion of the Sion Bridge that falls within the Railway limits is being undertaken by the Railway Department, while the approach roads, two pedestrian underpasses and other related components are being executed by the civic body.

Detailed Timeline for Underpasses, Girders, and Approach Roads

As per the timeline shared by the BMC, the underpass on Lala Bahadur Shastri Road will be completed by December 2025. The second underpass on the Dharavi side will be completed by the end of February 2026.

Girder launching on the northern half of the railway bridge will be undertaken in the first week of March 2026, and girder launching on the southern half of the railway bridge will be carried out in the first week of April 2026. After this, the remaining works within the Railway limits will be completed.

The approach roads leading towards Dharavi and LBS Road will be completed by April 15, 2026. Work on the eastern approach road will begin after April 15, 2026, and 45 days will be required to complete this portion.

Bangar said, "If all activities progress as per this schedule, the entire bridge will be fully completed by May 31, 2026, and it will be opened for traffic from June 1, 2026."

Girder Fabrication Underway; Officials Deployed in Nagpur & Ambala

He further added, “In this entire process, it is crucial that the girders are made available at the project site within the stipulated timeframe. Girder fabrication is currently underway at Nagpur and Ambala, where BMC officials will remain stationed full-time. These representatives will be responsible for supervising the fabrication work and ensuring that the girders are delivered on schedule.”

