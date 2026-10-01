Mumbai Infra Update: Worli Flyover, Subway Targeted By January 2027 To Cut Travel Time By Upto 15 Minutes

The new Worli link will connect E Moses Road with Annie Besant Road while bypassing the congested Worli Naka stretch | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Worli is set for a major traffic upgrade, with a new flyover and subway linking the Nehru Science Centre and Nehru Planetarium roads directly. Targeted for completion by January 31, 2027, the projects are expected to cut motorists’ travel time by up to 15 minutes.

New Link To Ease Worli Congestion

The new link, being built over the Nehru Science Centre drain, will connect E Moses Road with Annie Besant Road, allowing motorists to bypass congested Worli Naka and avoid a nearly 2-km detour. The BMC planned the flyover and subway in 2022 to address the bottleneck.

During a site inspection on Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress and directed officials to complete the pending work by January 31.

Piling And Structural Work Progresses

Civic officials said the main 1,200-mm-diameter piling has been completed on both the Nehru Science Centre and Jijamata Nagar sides. At the NSC end, 17 of 18 pile caps, piers and pier caps have been completed, while all 17 have been completed at Jijamata Nagar.

All 14 portal beams and 17 of the 18 girder spans have been fabricated. Erection of 13 portal beams and nine girder spans is complete, while deck-slab concreting has been completed on seven spans and is underway on two more.

Also Watch:

Traffic Plan To Be Prepared

Bangar directed officials to deploy additional manpower, machinery and resources to accelerate the remaining work. He also stressed coordination among civic departments and instructed officials to prepare a traffic management plan in consultation with the traffic police. The Rs 285.61-crore project comprises a 571-metre-long flyover with a total width of 18.3 metres.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/