Mumbai Infra Update: Vidyavihar Flyover Major Works Completed, Set To Open For Traffic By October 10

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The major works on the new flyover at Vidyavihar railway station, connecting Ramchandra Chemburkar Road on the eastern side with Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side, have been completed, with only the installation of noise barriers remaining. The BMC is now expediting the final works, with the flyover expected to be fully ready for traffic by October 10.
Flyover Construction Nears Completion
The much-awaited two-lane Vidyavihar flyover has a total length of 650 metres, including a 100-metre-long section over the railway tracks, along with 220 metres of approach road on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side.
A connecting access has also been provided from the flyover to the footpaths of Vidyavihar railway station. The ticket booking offices, station master’s office and staircases on both sides of the station have been reconstructed. A pedestrian pathway within the railway premises has also been connected to the sub-road through a staircase.
According to the BMC, all major construction works on the flyover have been completed, including painting, street lighting and road works, while installation of the noise barrier, aimed at reducing the impact on nearby residents, is in its final stage.
Traffic Arrangements Reviewed
On Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, accompanied by traffic police officials, inspected the flyover and adjoining areas and reviewed the traffic arrangements. He directed civic and traffic police officials to work in coordination to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement once the flyover is opened.
Bangar reviewed traffic flow on roads adjoining the project, major junctions, traffic signals, vehicle movement and pedestrian safety. He directed officials to implement necessary measures to prevent traffic disruptions after the flyover becomes operational.
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The civic body has also been instructed to install directional signage and barricades at required locations in coordination with the traffic police, besides making arrangements for traffic regulation wherever necessary. Bangar further directed officials to formulate a coordinated traffic management plan to prevent congestion on the flyover’s approach roads, particularly during peak hours.
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