Mumbai Infra Update: Vidyavihar Flyover Major Works Completed, Set To Open For Traffic By October 10

The new two-lane flyover will connect Vidyavihar’s eastern and western sides across the railway station | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The major works on the new flyover at Vidyavihar railway station, connecting Ramchandra Chemburkar Road on the eastern side with Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side, have been completed, with only the installation of noise barriers remaining. The BMC is now expediting the final works, with the flyover expected to be fully ready for traffic by October 10.

Flyover Construction Nears Completion

The much-awaited two-lane Vidyavihar flyover has a total length of 650 metres, including a 100-metre-long section over the railway tracks, along with 220 metres of approach road on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side.

🔷घाटकोपर परिसरात पूर्वेकडील रामचंद्र चेंबूरकर मार्ग आणि पश्चिमेकडील लालबहादूर शास्त्री मार्ग यांना जोडणा-या विद्याविहार रेल्वे स्थानकावरील मुख्‍य उड्डाणपुलाची ध्वनीरोधक (Noise Barrier) वगळता सर्व प्रमुख कामे पूर्ण झाली आहेत. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी वाहतूक पोलिस अधिकाऱ्यांसमवेत प्रकल्पस्थळास भेट देऊन परिसराची पाहणी केली. तसेच, वाहतूक व्यवस्थेचा आढावा घेतला. उड्डाणपूल खुला झाल्‍यानंतर वाहतूक व्यवस्था सुरळीत व सुरक्षित राहील, यासाठी महानगरपालिका आणि वाहतूक पोलिसांनी परस्पर समन्वयाने कार्यवाही करावी, असे निर्देश श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷रामचंद्र चेंबूरकर मार्ग आणि लालबहादूर शास्त्री मार्ग यांना जोडणारा विद्याविहार रेल्वे स्थानकावरील उड्डाणपूल दोन मार्गिकांचा आहे. एकूण ६५० मीटर लांबीच्या या प्रकल्पात रेल्वे रुळांवर १०० मीटर पूल, तर पूर्व बाजूस २२० मीटर आणि पश्चिम बाजूला ३३० मीटर पोहोच मार्ग (Approach Road) बांधण्यात आले आहेत. उड्डाणपुलावरून विद्याविहार रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या पदपथांवर जाण्यासाठी जोडमार्ग देखील उपलब्‍ध करून देण्‍यात आला आहे. त्यासोबतच दोन्ही बाजूचे रेल्वे तिकीट खिडकी कक्ष, स्थानक मास्तर कार्यालय, जीना यांची देखील पुनर्बांधणी केली आहे. रेल्वे हद्दीत जिन्याद्वारे पादचारी मार्ग उप-रस्त्याला जोडण्‍यात आला आहे. या सर्व कामांची श्री. बांगर यांनी पाहणी केली. 🔷सद्यस्थितीत मुख्‍य उड्डाणपुलाची सर्व प्रमुख कामे पूर्ण झाली आहेत. रंगकाम, दिवाबत्ती व्यवस्था, रस्ता व इतर आवश्यक अंतिम कामे (Finishing Work) पूर्ण करण्यात आली आहेत. परिसरातील नागरिकांच्या दृष्टीने महत्त्वाचे असलेले ध्वनीरोधक (Noise Barrier) बसविण्याचे काम अंतिम टप्प्यात आहे. एकंदरीतच, दिनांक १० ऑक्टोबर २०२६ पर्यंत उड्डाणपूल सर्वार्थाने वाहतुकीसाठी सज्ज होईल, अशा पद्धतीने कामाची अंतिम पूर्तता करण्यात येत आहे. 🔷उड्डाणपूल प्रकल्पस्थळालगतच्या रस्त्यांवरील वाहतूक प्रवाह, प्रमुख जंक्शन, वाहतूक दिवे (Signals), वाहनांची वर्दळ तसेच पादचाऱ्यांच्या सुरक्षिततेच्या अनुषंगाने आवश्यक उपाययोजनांबाबत श्री. बांगर यांनी सूचना केल्‍या. वाहतुकीस अडथळा निर्माण होऊ नये, यासाठी वाहतूक पोलिसांच्या समन्वयाने योग्य त्या ठिकाणी दिशादर्शक फलक, बॅरिकेडिंग तसेच आवश्यकतेनुसार वाहतूक नियमनाची व्यवस्था करावी. अधिक गर्दीच्या वेळेत पुलाच्या पोहोच रस्त्यापासून वाहतूक कोंडी होणार नाही, यादृष्टीने वाहतूक पोलिसांसमवेत नियोजन करावे, असे निर्देश श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷पोलिस उपायुक्‍त (वाहतूक - पूर्व विभाग) श्री. प्रदीप चव्‍हाण, महानगरपालिकेचे मुख्‍य अभियंता (पूल) श्री. राजेश मुळे, उपप्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. नरेश मेघराजानी तसेच संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 8, 2026

A connecting access has also been provided from the flyover to the footpaths of Vidyavihar railway station. The ticket booking offices, station master’s office and staircases on both sides of the station have been reconstructed. A pedestrian pathway within the railway premises has also been connected to the sub-road through a staircase.

According to the BMC, all major construction works on the flyover have been completed, including painting, street lighting and road works, while installation of the noise barrier, aimed at reducing the impact on nearby residents, is in its final stage.

Traffic Arrangements Reviewed

On Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, accompanied by traffic police officials, inspected the flyover and adjoining areas and reviewed the traffic arrangements. He directed civic and traffic police officials to work in coordination to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement once the flyover is opened.

Bangar reviewed traffic flow on roads adjoining the project, major junctions, traffic signals, vehicle movement and pedestrian safety. He directed officials to implement necessary measures to prevent traffic disruptions after the flyover becomes operational.

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The civic body has also been instructed to install directional signage and barricades at required locations in coordination with the traffic police, besides making arrangements for traffic regulation wherever necessary. Bangar further directed officials to formulate a coordinated traffic management plan to prevent congestion on the flyover’s approach roads, particularly during peak hours.

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