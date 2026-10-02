Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Standing Committee Approves Second Cost Hike For Andheri Flyover Repairs; Project Cost Rises To ₹130.36 Crore

The repair cost of Mumbai’s Andheri flyover has increased by nearly ₹38 crore, with completion now expected by November 2026 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The BMC Standing Committee has approved the second cost escalation for the repair of the Andheri flyover on the Western Express Highway, despite opposition parties demanding that the proposal be kept on hold.

The project cost has risen from Rs. 92.67 crore to Rs. 130.36 crore over two years, while completion is now expected by November 2026. The latest round of additional work is estimated at around Rs. 12.80 crore.

Opposition Questions Cost Escalation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Yashodhar Phanse demanded that the BMC submit a detailed report explaining why the flyover repair cost has increased within just two years, and said the revised proposal should not be approved until the reasons for the variation are clarified.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned how the bridge’s condition deteriorated so quickly and asked what shortcomings in the original structural report led to the need for additional repairs. He demanded the complete inspection reports and sought clarity on why the variation became necessary within two years.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Shraddha Jadhav said the flyover was constructed in the 1990s by the state government’s Public Works Department (PWD) under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and was transferred by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the BMC in 2022. She questioned whether MMRDA provided any funds to the BMC for the flyover’s repairs after the transfer.

BJP corporator Tijender Tiwana stressed that the repair work is critical as lakhs of commuters use the bridge every day. He questioned the progress of the work over the past 24 months, seeking details on the percentage of work completed, the amount paid to the contractor so far, and the reasons for the delay.

BMC Cites Safety Concerns

While responding to queries raised by the members, Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said that during the repair work on the Andheri flyover in 2024, a portion of the slab of the commercial structure beneath the flyover collapsed onto a moving car in July 2024. He said commercial activities in the structure could not commence due to ongoing litigation.

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During an inspection, it was observed that repairing the collapsed structure was important from a safety perspective. “We cannot wait for safety approval,” he said, adding that the issue required immediate attention. Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the proposal.

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