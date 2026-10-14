Mumbai Infra Update: Juhu–Versova Link Road Flyover Targeted To Open By December 2027; Travel Time Expected To Drop Upto 20 Minutes

The 1.75-km flyover aims to ease traffic congestion across Juhu, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Versova | File Photo

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: After years of delays and a major design overhaul, the 1.75-km JVPD Flyover connecting Andheri West’s C.D. Barfiwala Flyover to the Juhu–Versova Link Road is now targeted to open by December 31, 2027.

First proposed in 2022, the project has faced significant engineering hurdles, forcing the BMC to revise the original alignment and accelerate construction.

🔷मुंबईच्या पश्चिम उपनगरातील वाहतूक कोंडी कमी करण्यासाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने अंधेरी पश्चिम येथील सी. डी. बर्फीवाला उड्डाणपुलाच्या टोकापासून जुहू - वेसावे जोड रस्त्या पर्यंत जेव्हीपीडी (जुहू - विलेपार्ले डेव्हलपमेंट स्कीम) उड्डाणपूल उभारण्यात येत आहे. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी या पूल प्रकल्पस्थळास प्रत्यक्ष भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तसेच, कामाची प्रगती, वाहतूक बदल आणि बांधकाम पूर्ण करण्याची कालमर्यादा याबाबत आढावा घेत विविध निर्देश दिले. 🔷जेव्हीपीडी उड्डाणपुलाची लांबी १,७५० मीटर (१.७५ किलोमीटर) असून रुंदी १५.१० मीटर आहे. प्रकल्प पूर्णत्वाचा निर्धारित कालावधी दिनांक ३१ मार्च २०२८ पर्यंत आहे. मात्र, दिनांक ३१ डिसेंबर २०२७ पर्यंत पूल प्रकल्प सुरू करण्यात यावा, असे निर्देश श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷उड्डाणपुलाच्या बांधकामासाठी ६०० मिलीमीटर आणि ९०० मिलीमीटर व्यासाच्या जलवाहिन्यांचे सुमारे ४०० मीटर लांबीमध्ये स्थलांतर करणे, १,२०० मिलीमीटर व्यासाच्या मलवाहिनीचे सूक्ष्म बोगदा तंत्रज्ञान (Microtunneling) पद्धतीने स्थलांतर करणे, ३०० मिलीमीटर व्यासाची मलवाहिनी स्थलांतरित करून नव्याने टाकणे आणि मेट्रो मार्गिका २ बीच्या कामाशी समन्वय साधून उड्डाणपुलाचे बांधकाम करणे ही या प्रकल्पातील प्रमुख आव्हाने आहेत. 🔷याखेरिज, मेट्रो स्थानकाखाली गर्डर बसविण्यासाठी त्यांना आडव्या दिशेने सरकविण्याच्या विशेष तंत्राचा वापर करणे, ९० फूट जंक्शन येथे ७२ मीटर लांबीचा कमानीच्या आकाराचा पूल (Arch Bridge) उभारणे हे महत्त्वाचे अभियांत्रिकी आव्हान आहे. जुहू सर्कल परिसरात कमीत कमी खांब उभारावे लागतील, अशा पद्धतीने विशेष लांबीचा स्पॅन तयार करणे, हे देखील महत्त्वाचे काम आहे. ही कामे मार्गी लावण्यासाठी प्रकल्पाची ३ टप्प्यात विभागणी करावी. त्यासाठी स्वतंत्र चमू (Team) नेमावा. समांतरपणे कामे पूर्ण करावीत, असे निर्देश श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर म्हणाले की, पश्चिम उपनगरातील रस्ते संपर्क अधिक सुलभ करणे आणि प्रमुख चौकांवरील वाहनांचा ताण कमी करणे, हा या पूल प्रकल्पाचा प्रमुख उद्देश आहे. प्रस्तावित वेसावे - वांद्रे सागरी सेतू आणि मुंबई किनारा रस्ता (उत्तर) दिशेने जाणाऱ्या वाहनांसाठीही हा उड्डाणपूल महत्त्वाचा ठरणार आहे. या प्रकल्पामुळे परिसरातील पाच प्रमुख वाहतूक जंक्शन टाळता येणार आहे. त्यामुळे गर्दीच्या वेळेत वाहनचालकांना दिलासा मिळणार आहे. प्रकल्प पूर्ण झाल्यानंतर गर्दीच्या वेळेत सध्या सुमारे ४५ मिनिटे लागणारा प्रवास २० मिनिटांपर्यंत कमी होणार आहे. एकूणच जेव्हीपीडी उड्डाणपूल पूर्ण झाल्यानंतर जुहू, विलेपार्ले पश्चिम, अंधेरी पश्चिम आणि वर्सोवा परिसरातील प्रवास अधिक सुलभ होणार आहे. 🔷प्रमुख अभियंता (पूल) श्री. राजेश मुळे यांच्या सह अभियंते, अधिकारी आणि सल्लागार उपस्थित होते. #MyBMCUpdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 14, 2026

Revised Alignment Adds Engineering Challenges

The original route across Airport Authority of India (AAI) land was scrapped due to height restrictions, with the revised alignment passing beneath Metro Line 2B. The change has added to the project’s complexity, with utility shifting and coordination with ongoing metro works emerging as key challenges.

“Key challenges include relocating 400 metres of water pipelines, shifting a 1,200-mm sewer line using microtunnelling and laying a new 300-mm sewer line, while coordinating with ongoing metro works,” a civic official said.

The engineering challenges extend to sliding girders beneath the metro station, constructing a 72-metre arch bridge at 90 Feet Junction and building long-span sections with minimal pillars near Juhu Circle.

To prevent further delays, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed the BMC’s Bridge Department to split the project into three phases, deploy dedicated teams and execute works simultaneously.

Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion

"The flyover is expected to bypass five major junctions and slash peak-hour travel time from 45 minutes to around 20 minutes. It will also improve connectivity to the proposed Versova–Bandra Sea Link and Mumbai Coastal Road (North) connecting Versova to Dahisar-Bhayander, easing traffic across Juhu, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Versova," said Bangar.

While the project’s stipulated completion deadline is March 31, 2028, the civic administration is targeting an earlier opening on December 31, 2027, in a bid to deliver relief to commuters sooner. “We have set a target to expedite the work and open the flyover by December 31, 2027, to provide commuters with early relief,” a civic official said.

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Project Details At A Glance

Length: 1.75 km, with 2 + 2 lanes

Cost: Rs. 436 crores

Expected benefit: Will ease congestion at JVPD Circle

Travel time reduction: Juhu Circle to Western Express Highway from 45 minutes to 20 minutes

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