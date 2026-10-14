 Mumbai Infra Update: Juhu–Versova Link Road Flyover Targeted To Open By December 2027; Travel Time Expected To Drop Upto 20 Minutes
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Mumbai Infra Update: Juhu–Versova Link Road Flyover Targeted To Open By December 2027; Travel Time Expected To Drop Upto 20 Minutes

Mumbai’s 1.75-km JVPD Flyover, estimated to cost Rs 436 crore, is targeted to open by December 31, 2027. The BMC has revised the alignment and plans to execute work in three phases. The project aims to ease congestion at five major junctions and cut travel time between Juhu Circle and the Western Express Highway from 45 minutes to around 20 minutes.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Mumbai Infra Update: Juhu–Versova Link Road Flyover Targeted To Open By December 2027; Travel Time Expected To Drop Upto 20 Minutes
The 1.75-km flyover aims to ease traffic congestion across Juhu, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Versova | File Photo

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: After years of delays and a major design overhaul, the 1.75-km JVPD Flyover connecting Andheri West’s C.D. Barfiwala Flyover to the Juhu–Versova Link Road is now targeted to open by December 31, 2027.

First proposed in 2022, the project has faced significant engineering hurdles, forcing the BMC to revise the original alignment and accelerate construction.

Revised Alignment Adds Engineering Challenges

The original route across Airport Authority of India (AAI) land was scrapped due to height restrictions, with the revised alignment passing beneath Metro Line 2B. The change has added to the project’s complexity, with utility shifting and coordination with ongoing metro works emerging as key challenges.

“Key challenges include relocating 400 metres of water pipelines, shifting a 1,200-mm sewer line using microtunnelling and laying a new 300-mm sewer line, while coordinating with ongoing metro works,” a civic official said.

The engineering challenges extend to sliding girders beneath the metro station, constructing a 72-metre arch bridge at 90 Feet Junction and building long-span sections with minimal pillars near Juhu Circle.

To prevent further delays, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed the BMC’s Bridge Department to split the project into three phases, deploy dedicated teams and execute works simultaneously.

Flyover To Ease Traffic Congestion

"The flyover is expected to bypass five major junctions and slash peak-hour travel time from 45 minutes to around 20 minutes. It will also improve connectivity to the proposed Versova–Bandra Sea Link and Mumbai Coastal Road (North) connecting Versova to Dahisar-Bhayander, easing traffic across Juhu, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Versova," said Bangar.

While the project’s stipulated completion deadline is March 31, 2028, the civic administration is targeting an earlier opening on December 31, 2027, in a bid to deliver relief to commuters sooner. “We have set a target to expedite the work and open the flyover by December 31, 2027, to provide commuters with early relief,” a civic official said.

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Project Details At A Glance

  • Length: 1.75 km, with 2 + 2 lanes

  • Cost: Rs. 436 crores

  • Expected benefit: Will ease congestion at JVPD Circle

  • Travel time reduction: Juhu Circle to Western Express Highway from 45 minutes to 20 minutes

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