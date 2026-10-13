Mumbai Flyover Repairs: BMC Hikes Project Cost By 52 Per Cent To ₹48.03 Crore, Extends Deadline To March 2027

The BMC has proposed additional spending on structural repairs to four Mumbai flyovers after an IIT Bombay assessment flagged deterioration in key structures | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The BMC has revised repair plans for the Swaminarayan Flyover on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and three flyovers on the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR), hiking project costs by Rs 16.26 crore to Rs 48.03 crore from the original Rs 31.76 crore—an increase of 52%.

The works, involving structural strengthening and bearing repairs and replacements, will also take six months longer, following an extension of the contract period to March 2027.

Fresh Structural Assessment Prompts Revision

A fresh IIT Bombay structural assessment in July 2025 found worsening deterioration in three flyovers on the SCLR, prompting the BMC to expand repair works and revise cost estimates originally prepared by its consultant, M/s Structronics Consulting Engineers, in May 2023. The BMC has now sought Standing Committee approval for an additional Rs 16.26 crore, including taxes, pushing up the project cost.

"The Technical Cost Variation Committee unanimously cleared the increase on April 21, 2026, while the completion deadline is proposed to be extended by six months, from September 2026 to March 2027," stated the BMC's agenda presented to the Standing Committee. Separately, repair work on the Swaminarayan Flyover on the EEH, based on an IIT Bombay structural audit, began in June 2025 and took 15 months to complete.

SCLR Connects Major Highways

The 6.45-km SCLR, a vital arterial corridor connecting the Western Express Highway in Santacruz with the EEH in Chembur, was developed under the World Bank-funded Mumbai Urban Transport Project at a cost of Rs 454 crore, with subsequent construction funded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The authority transferred its management to the BMC in 2015.

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Audits Flag Structural Deterioration

The corridor features three major flyovers—the 3.45-km CST Road flyover, the 560-metre Kurla–Kalina flyover and the 1.8-km Tilak Nagar double-decker flyover.

Structural audits had flagged cracked girders, damaged UPVC pipes, deteriorating footpaths, rust, peeling paint and unchecked vegetation, underscoring the scale of repairs needed to restore the structures’ integrity and ensure long-term safety.

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