Mumbai Infra Update: Helipad-Linked Clubhouse Project In BKC Secures 80-Year Lease, Moves Toward Development

BKC set for major upgrade as helipad-linked clubhouse project advances with long-term lease and infrastructure plans | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: A major infrastructure and recreation project in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), featuring the development of helipads alongside a clubhouse and public amenities, has moved into an advanced pre-development stage after being awarded on a long-term lease.

Project awarded through e-tendering process

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had issued a tender on October 12, 2024, for the development of a clubhouse with sports facilities on a designated recreational ground (RG) plot in G Block of BKC. The project, which includes the construction of two helipads as part of an integrated infrastructure plan, is to be executed on an 80-year lease basis.

Developer shows strong financial commitment

Following a transparent e-tendering process, the contract was awarded on July 10, 2025. According to officials, the selected private developer has already paid approximately 70% of the lease premium, signaling strong financial commitment and steady progress in procedural formalities.

Lease execution pending final payment

MMRDA sources confirmed that the lease deed will be executed upon payment of the remaining premium. Once formalised, the developer will begin on-ground work, including the construction of the clubhouse and the two helipads.

Part of larger BKC development plan

The project forms part of a broader plan to develop land along the Mithi River in BKC. The authority is seeking to transform a 1,08,546.51 square foot plot into a multi-use recreational hub under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Public amenities included in plan

In addition to the helipads and clubhouse, the development will include a public garden, sports facilities, and other allied infrastructure. A key condition of the project mandates that certain open spaces, particularly the garden, remain accessible to the general public.

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Revenue-sharing model to be followed

The financial model for the project is based on annual revenue sharing. Officials stated that the project is progressing as planned, with key financial and administrative milestones already achieved.

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