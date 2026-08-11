Mumbai Infra Update: BMC’s Andheri-Goregaon Cable-Stayed Bridge Cost Rises To ₹709.16 Crore After Tata Power Relocation; Additional Funds Approved

BMC has approved additional funds to relocate Tata Power infrastructure for the proposed Andheri-Goregaon cable-stayed bridge over Goregaon Creek | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The cost of the proposed cable-stayed bridge connecting Millat Nagar-Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West with Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West has risen to Rs 709.16 crore after Tata Power’s 110-kV transmission line and towers were found obstructing the project.

The BMC has approved Rs 24.58 crore for relocating the power infrastructure, up from the earlier provision of Rs 10 crore. Tata Power will execute the specialised relocation work. The proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for final approval on Wednesday.

Alternative North-South Route Planned

The proposed bridge over Goregaon Creek will provide an alternative north-south route between Goregaon and Oshiwara, easing traffic pressure on S.V. Road, Link Road and the Lokhandwala Circle stretch.

The bridge is expected to reduce congestion for commuters travelling between Andheri, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala and Goregaon by providing a smoother, signal-free connection.

The bridge will also eventually integrate with the proposed northern extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road, strengthening connectivity across western Mumbai.

Project Delayed By Land Issues

The bridge work was awarded on December 1, 2022, but construction was delayed as the required land in the creek and mangrove areas was not initially available.

Preliminary works, including environmental clearances, surveys, geotechnical investigations, designs and pile foundation planning, were completed in the meantime.

After the southern-side land was handed over, construction began on December 12, 2025. Site levelling, demarcation, piling and a temporary access bridge are currently underway.

Transmission Infrastructure To Be Shifted

The bridge alignment, however, clashes with Tata Power’s 110-kV transmission infrastructure, necessitating its relocation. Following joint inspections and meetings, the BMC provided coordinates for an alternative site on November 20, 2025, and Tata Power submitted the relocation plan on December 31. After examination, the BMC recommended further action on January 27, 2026.

Given the specialised nature of the work, Tata Power will undertake the relocation. The provision has increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 24.58 crore, raising the bridge’s revised project cost to Rs 709.16 crore from the earlier approved Rs 694.50 crore, including taxes.

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Key Bridge Details

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