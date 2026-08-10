Mumbai: BMC Proposes ₹42-Crore Project To Stabilise Malabar Hill Slope Near Kamala Nehru Park, Prevent Soil Erosion And Landslides

The BMC has approved a ₹42-crore slope stabilisation and retaining wall project near Kamala Nehru Park to reduce landslide and soil erosion risks on Malabar Hill | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The BMC has proposed a Rs 42-crore project to stabilise the vulnerable hillside near Kamala Nehru Park at Malabar Hill and prevent recurring soil erosion and slope failure. The work includes slope stabilisation and construction of a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) retaining wall at the base of the hill.

The proposal has been placed before the BMC’s Standing Committee for final approval.

Project Linked To Walkway Initiative

The project follows the civic body's Nature Elevated Walkway initiative and aims to safeguard the walkway, surrounding residential settlements and visitors to Kamala Nehru Park, a major tourist attraction known for its iconic ‘Boot House’.

Parts of the hillside below the walkway have steep slopes, with buildings, chawls and slum settlements at the foothill, raising the risk of serious loss of life and property in the event of a landslide. The stabilisation plan incorporates recommendations from experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Monsoon Landslides Prompt Action

The existing stone retaining wall has deteriorated at several locations, while repeated monsoon landslides in the Loyalka Compound area have caused portions of the wall to collapse. The police department had also advised the BMC to undertake safety measures following inspections of the Malabar Hill reservoir hill.

The project will involve soil strengthening, steel mesh, gabion and RCC structures, along with improved drainage to channel rainwater. Dev Engineers has been appointed for the work, with a basic contract cost of Rs 36.69 crore and a total outlay of Rs 41.83 crore, including provisions and taxes.

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Focus On Vulnerable Slope

The area was identified as vulnerable to further slope failure following a major landslide at Malabar Hill in 2020. While earlier restoration covered the stretch from the BMC Hydraulic Department to Kemps Corner, the current phase focuses on the vulnerable slope near Kamala Nehru Park.

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