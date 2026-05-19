Mumbai Infra Update: BMC To Build ₹1,481-Crore Transport Hub At Dahisar Octroi Naka To Ease City Congestion

The proposed Dahisar transport hub will integrate Metro connectivity, interstate bus terminals and commercial infrastructure at Mumbai’s northern entry point | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 19: The BMC is developing a Rs 1,481-crore transportation and commercial hub at the Dahisar octroi naka to boost multimodal connectivity by integrating Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses and the Metro network.

The project aims to ensure intercity and interstate buses terminate at Mumbai’s entry points, helping reduce traffic congestion within the city.

The hub is expected to be completed within two years, while the civic body is also exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for redeveloping other octroi nakas at Mankhurd.

Integrated transport and commercial hub planned

The hub, coming up on an 18,604 sq m plot at Dahisar, is set to emerge as a key transit and business gateway for Mumbai.

Strategically located along the Western Express Highway with seamless connectivity to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway and the Pandurangwadi Interchange Metro Station on Metro Lines 9 and 10, the hub will cater to interstate buses from Gujarat, Rajasthan and northern states.

The project will accommodate 353 interstate buses and 1,306 motor vehicles, along with dedicated spaces for app-based cabs and taxis to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

Retail, hotel and recreational facilities included

Envisioned as a multi-purpose urban destination, it will also feature retail and recreational spaces, banquet halls and a 16-storey hotel.

Integrated with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus network and Metro services, the hub aims to reduce congestion by ensuring intercity and interstate buses terminate at Mumbai’s entry points.

“A traffic survey was conducted at all five toll nakas in Mumbai to assess the daily volume of buses entering and exiting the city. To maximise the potential of the land parcel, the BMC plans to develop commercial and office spaces that will generate revenue and help ensure the project’s long-term sustainability,” a civic official said.

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BMC explores PPP model for other octroi nakas

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Bhide said, “While the transport hub at the Dahisar octroi naka will be developed directly by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the civic body is exploring the possibility of redeveloping other octroi nakas across the city through the PPP model.”

Following the implementation of Goods and Services Tax in 2017, octroi was abolished, freeing up BMC land previously used for octroi collection points and offices.

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