Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Approves ₹22.73-Crore Chandivali Fire Station Project To Boost Emergency Response

BMC's new Chandivali fire station project aims to improve emergency response and fire safety coverage across Powai and surrounding areas | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 15: The BMC's standing committee recently cleared a Rs 22.73-crore project to build a full-fledged fire station at Chandivali, replacing the existing mini fire station.

The project, expected to be completed within two years, also includes six-storey residential quarters for fire brigade personnel. The contract has been awarded to M.M. Enterprises, with work set to commence shortly.

New Fire Station At Chandivali

At present, fire engines responding to emergencies in Chandivali and Saki Naka have to be dispatched from Marol or Vikhroli, often increasing response times in rapidly growing neighbourhoods such as Chandivali and Powai.

To address this gap, the BMC has proposed a dedicated fire station with a built-up area of 1,271.63 sq m. The facility near Lake Home project will comprise a ground-plus-six-storey fire station building with residential quarters for officers and staff, a ground-plus-four-storey drill tower, pump room, overhead and underground water tanks, a rainwater harvesting system and other allied infrastructure.

Push For Dedicated Fire Infrastructure

The push for a full-fledged fire station intensified after a major fire at the Lake Lucerne tower in Powai on June 6, 2015, which killed seven people and injured 28 others.

Despite the rapid growth of high-rise developments across Chandivali and Powai, the area continued to depend on a mini fire station with limited infrastructure, no dedicated fire engines and inadequate manpower.

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Mumbai Fire Brigade Capacity Gap

Mumbai currently has 35 fire stations, but the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) estimates that the city requires at least 60 more in view of its expanding population and complex urban landscape.

While reservations for 26 new fire stations were made in the Development Plan 2014–2034, progress has been slow due to land constraints. Meanwhile, the city continues to record nearly 4,500 fire incidents every year.

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