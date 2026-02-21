Mumbai Infra News: VJTI Team Inspects Charkop Site After Tremors From Versova–Dahisar Link Road Piling Work, L&T Told To Use Specialised Equipment

Experts from VJTI inspect Charkop site in Kandivali West after residents report tremors from piling work under the Versova–Dahisar Link Road project | Representational image

Mumbai, Feb 20: An expert team from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) inspected the Charkop site in Kandivali West for two days under the Versova–Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) project after residents reported tremors from piling work by the BMC.

The team monitored vibrations and reviewed soil test readings, after which engineers from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were directed to use specialised equipment to ensure safer and more stable piling operations.

Civic officials present at the site said that VJTI Dean Professor Abhay Bambole visited the affected buildings and reviewed the vibration measurements recorded during soil survey tests on February 11. He carefully examined the data concerning the ground tremors reported during the testing process.

Following his inspection, engineers from L&T were directed to deploy specialised equipment during piling operations. He also stressed the importance of stabilising the piling machinery with the assistance of equipment such as JCB machines to reduce excessive noise and intense vibrations.

Also Watch:

Mangrove trimming and restoration plan explained

During discussions regarding mangrove encroachment, it was clarified that out of a total of 46,000 mangroves, initially only about 9,000 will be trimmed and temporarily filled to construct a ramp for the project. This ramp will be used to allow heavy machinery to access the southern side and facilitate piling and pier installation. Once the necessary work is completed, the temporary fill will be completely removed, and the same area will be replanted with 9,000 mangroves, ensuring the restoration of all 46,000 mangroves, said an official.

The 20-km Coastal Road project, estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, will link Versova to Dahisar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/