Mumbai Infra News: Sion East–West Railway Overbridge Deadline Extended To August 15 As Project Cost Rises To ₹49.96 Crore

Mumbai, March 6: The deadline for completing the Sion east–west railway overbridge (ROB) has been extended from May 31, 2026, to August 15, 2026. The century-old bridge located in front of Sion railway station has remained closed since August 2024. The project is being undertaken by the BMC in coordination with the Central Railways.

Project cost escalates to ₹49.96 crore

The cost of constructing the Sion bridge, which connects South Mumbai with the suburbs, has risen from Rs. 42.83 crore to Rs. 49.96 crore due to additional steel girders and the development of approach roads.

The proposal for this cost escalation was submitted to the BMC's Standing Committee for final approval. However, committee members raised concerns that delays in completing the bridge have caused significant inconvenience to commuters and disrupted traffic flow.

Rajshree Shirvadkar, chairperson of the Education Committee and member of the Standing Committee, said, “Hawkers have occupied the area, making it difficult for pedestrians—especially schoolchildren—to navigate the narrow lanes affected by construction.”

Ajanta Yadav, Congress corporator, added, “The area has schools and hospitals. The delay in completing the bridge has worsened traffic and caused inconvenience to pedestrians. When will the bridge be completed to provide relief to citizens?”

While responding to the queries, Bipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, stated, “The bridge will be opened for traffic by August 15, 2026.”

Construction work and commuter inconvenience

The BMC is overseeing the construction of the Sion bridge within railway limits, including the approach roads, two PUPs, and other related works. The closure of the Sion ROB has disrupted daily life, forcing pedestrians and vehicles onto long and inconvenient detours.

A foot overbridge on the Sion bridge, facilitating east–west pedestrian movement, was opened in October 2025. Officials had earlier stated that the Railway Administration would install the final girder by May 31, completing all west-side work, while east-side work would take an additional 30–45 days, aiming for the full flyover to be finished by July 15. However, the completion timeline has now been pushed by another month.

GMLR proposal cleared

On Friday, the BMC's Standing Committee reviewed 49 proposals, including a major plan to construct a 1.3 km flyover connecting the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) with Airoli. The construction contract was awarded at Rs. 1,389 crore, 6.8% above the estimated cost.

However, BMC records show that the overall cost has doubled, with the final estimated cost now at Rs. 2,495 crore. The tender specifies that the flyover will be completed within 36 months, excluding monsoon delays.

This flyover is a key component of the ambitious Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 16,000 crore.

