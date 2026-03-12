Mumbai Infra News: Gargai Dam Project Under Review Amid Cost Escalation And Environmental Concerns

BMC’s proposed Gargai Dam project faces scrutiny over rising costs, environmental impact and pending land acquisition for compensatory afforestation | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Gargai Dam project is under review amid rising costs and environmental concerns. While the project aims to increase the city’s water supply by 440 million litres (ML) daily over the next four years, key groundwork—such as acquiring land for compensatory afforestation—remains unfinished, raising questions about the project’s timeline and overall feasibility.

Project cost rises to Rs 3,276 crore

The BMC is set to award the project to the lowest bidder, M/s Soma Constructions. However, the proposal has raised concerns after the project cost escalated by Rs 171 crore, bringing the contract value to Rs 3,276 crore, while the overall project cost is expected to reach Rs 5,396 crore.

Citing the rising costs, environmental impact and the need for rehabilitation of affected villagers, the standing committee has referred the proposal back for further review.

Dam construction and environmental impact

The project proposes the construction of a 69-metre dam near Ogada village along with a 2.2-metre tunnel to divert water to the Modak Sagar Reservoir. Its implementation would result in the felling of nearly 3.1 lakh trees, including those within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary.

Consequently, the civic body will be required to undertake compensatory afforestation on acquired non-forest land.

Land acquisition challenges for afforestation

"About 650 hectares are needed for plantations. The BMC has acquired 570 hectares so far, while 80 hectares are yet to be secured. Forest clearance will be sought once the entire land parcel is acquired. However, finding the remaining 80 hectares of suitable land for afforestation has been challenging. The parcels identified so far are in Chandrapur, Hingoli and Washim districts, nearly 800 km from the proposed dam site."

Standing committee seeks detailed explanation

Meanwhile, the standing committee has asked civic authorities to provide a written explanation of the project, including the overall framework and the reasons for cost escalation.

Rising water demand in Mumbai

The BMC supplies 4,000 MLD of water to Mumbai from seven lakes—Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna—with 34% lost to theft and leakages.

Also Watch:

Rising pollution and urbanisation have pushed demand to 4,463 MLD, which is expected to reach 6,900 MLD by 2041. The last major dam, Middle Vaitarna, was completed in 2014, highlighting the need for new projects like the Gargai Dam.

