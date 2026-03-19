Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s Metro Line 3 Local Area Plan Proposal Faces Opposition, Put On Hold

BMC’s plan for Metro Line 3 station area development stalled amid cost and transparency concerns | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 18: The BMC’s plan to draft Local Area Plans (LAPs) for all 27 Colaba–SEEPZ Metro Line 3 stations hit a roadblock in Wednesday’s standing committee, with corporators questioning why the civic body should fund a project benefiting another agency. Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed officials to address the concerns by the next meeting, putting the proposal on hold.

Proposal details and cost concerns

The civic body had planned to survey areas within a 500-metre radius of all 27 Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations to implement Transit Oriented Development (TOD). Phase one, covering four stations, is estimated at Rs 1.37 crore (Rs 34.4 lakh per station), GST-exempt, with the same per-station cost for the remaining stations plus a 10% contingency.

The project aims for completion by March 31, 2028. Objections were raised by several corporators regarding both the lack of a tender process and the proposed expenses.

Corporators question funding and transparency

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi objected, questioning why the BMC should bear the cost and pointing out the lack of transparency. “With the BMC under financial strain, this work should be handled by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is already overseeing the Metro project,” he said.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda also questioned the timing: “The 27 metro stations are already in place. What is the purpose of preparing these local area plans now?”

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Comparisons and further objections raised

AIMIM corporator Zameer Qureshi noted that similar surveys around Delhi Metro stations were conducted at lower costs of Rs 20–22 lakh per station, while the BMC will be spending Rs 10 crores. Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav questioned why the work was being assigned to the BMC.

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