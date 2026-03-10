Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Rehabilitate 252 PAPs Of Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project At Kanjurmarg Housing Complex

Under-construction rehabilitation buildings at Kanjurmarg East where project-affected persons from the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road project will be relocated | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, March 9: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will rehabilitate 252 project-affected persons (PAPs) from the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project by the end of March 2026. For this, the civic body is constructing 906 flats in seven 23-storey buildings at Kanjurmarg East.

Major east–west connectivity project

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, reducing travel time from 75 to about 25 minutes. The Rs 16,000-crore project, being implemented in four phases, will include tunnels, bridges, interchanges, and flyovers to provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai.

🌉BMC is implementing the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. To provide housing for Project Affected Persons (PAP), the construction of 906 flats across 7 buildings spanning approximately 10,050 square meters is currently underway in Kanjur (West) under the… pic.twitter.com/hV0frR3QiQ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 9, 2026

Preparations for tunnel excavation

Under Phase 3 of the project, excavation of underground tunnels using a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is set to begin in June 2026. Ahead of this, a launching shaft at Amar Nagar will be constructed, requiring land at the site.

Project-affected residents from Amar Nagar will be rehabilitated at Kanjur (West), where around 300 sq ft housing units are being built across seven buildings for eligible families.

Housing facilities for project-affected families

"Each 300 sq ft flat will include a living room, bedroom, and attached bathroom, with the housing complex featuring amenities like a community hall, library, gym, public health centre, and sewage treatment plant," said a senior official.

Of the seven buildings for PAPs, two are complete, and the remaining five are expected within three months. Unsold flats will be allotted via lottery, an official added.

Tunnel construction under Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The 6.65 km-long tunnels will be a key part of the project, running beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park at depths of 20 to 160 metres. The estimated cost of excavation is Rs 6,600 crore.

