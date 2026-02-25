BMC Budget 2026–27: ₹9,650 Crore Bridge And Road Push To Fast-Track Coastal Road, GMLR And Citywide Connectivity

Massive infrastructure upgrades across Mumbai aim to decongest traffic with coastal roads, tunnels and new link corridors | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 25: The BMC has unveiled the highest allocation of Rs 9,650 crore for the Bridges Department in 2026–27—over 70% higher than the previous revised estimate of Rs 5,519 crore.

A significant share will fund the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project linking Versova to Dahisar, boosting northbound movement along the western corridor.

The outlay also advances the Bhayander Link Road and the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR), targeted for completion by 2028, alongside planned multi-modal tunnel connectivity.

Collectively, these projects aim to decongest key corridors, reduce travel time and strengthen seamless east–west and north–south connectivity across Mumbai.

The BMC maintains 612 key structures across Mumbai, including flyovers, rail overbridges, foot overbridges and subways—532 owned by the civic body and 80 on the Eastern and Western Express Highways entrusted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Following annual structural audits, phased repairs and reconstructions are undertaken. Of 101 projects initiated in recent years, 24 are complete, 23 will finish by March 2026, 31 in FY 2026–27, and the remaining 23 by FY 2028–29.

In the upcoming financial year, the BMC has prioritised accelerating its ambitious road connectivity projects to ease congestion and strengthen seamless travel across the city.

Multi-modal tunnel connectivity

The BMC has proposed a 6-km Multi-Modal Underground Tunnel Connectivity Project featuring a multi-deck system, with vehicles on one level and utilities and drainage on another, doubling as flood mitigation infrastructure.

The project is estimated at Rs 24,392 crore (Rs 2,732 crore per km) with a 66-month timeline. A Project Management Consultant has been appointed to conduct feasibility studies, prepare the Master Plan and DPR, manage bidding, and oversee construction.

Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project and GMLR

The project alignment runs from the Versova Interchange to the Dahisar Interchange. An elevated GMLR connector is also proposed from the Mindspace Malad junction on the Coastal Road to the starting point of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in Goregaon (East), creating seamless connectivity between South Mumbai and the western suburbs with Mulund and Thane.

The entire project is targeted for completion by July 2029. According to the budget document, necessary clearances have been obtained from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (GoI), and the Mangroves Cell (GoM), along with approval from the High Court. Utility diversion works are currently underway.

Coastal Road last leg

An elevated coastal road from Dahisar (West) to Bhayandar (West)—the final leg of the coastal road project—has been undertaken to enable faster, signal-free travel between Mumbai and Bhayandar, significantly easing congestion in the western suburbs.

The project is expected to be completed by January 2029. All necessary clearances have been secured from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (GoI), and the Mangroves Cell (GoM), along with approval from the High Court.

GMLR project

This prestigious project is being executed in four phases, with Phase 3 involving the construction of a 13-metre diameter underground twin tunnel passing beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey.

The entire project is slated for completion by 2028. Once operational, travel time between the eastern and western suburbs—Goregaon and Mulund—is expected to drop from 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, leading to significant fuel savings. The project is also projected to lower carbon emissions and contribute to improving Mumbai’s Air Quality Index, claims the BMC.

Provisions

Total – Rs 9,650 crore

Versova to Dahisar Link Road – Rs 4,000 crore

Dahisar–Bhayander Link Road – Rs 700 crore

GMLR – Rs 2,650 crore

Other bridges – Rs 2,300 crore

