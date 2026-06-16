Mumbai Influencer Arrested For Allegedly Extorting Dairy Businessman With Threats To Post Videos Claiming Worms In Paneer | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: A 40-year-old social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹2.5 lakh from a dairy businessman by threatening to upload videos showing worms in paneer sold by him. The latter claimed that accused Randeep Singh Gujral, 40, projected himself as being associated with a social media news portal and claimed to have connections within government agencies.

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On June 14, Gujral is said to have been caught red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹2 lakh from the owner of Punjabi Paneer, a dairy products store in Mulund. According to investigators, he threatened the complainant that an FDA crackdown against adulterated food was already underway and if he uploads a video raising questions over the latter's product quality, it would result in action.

Initially, Gujral sought ₹5 lakh, claimed the businessman, adding that the amount was later settled at ₹2.5 lakh. He was nabbed in a joint operation by the crime intelligence unit and crime branch unit 5 and has been remanded to police custody till June 18.

Investigators revealed that a defamatory video targeting Punjabi Paneer had already been uploaded on the Instagram account 'Afternoon Times', which is operated by the accused. According to DCP (Detection) Raj Tilak Roshan, the account has more than 10,000 followers.