Mumbai: Indian Tennis Ace Rohan Bopanna Awarded Life Membership By Khar Gymkhana

Khar Gymkhana has awarded Life Membership to Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, who achieved world number one ranking after winning the Australian Open Doubles title with his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia. Bopanna, 43, became the oldest major men's doubles winner at the Australian Open, and is the oldest tennis world number one.

Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani along with joint secretaries Sarika Dipen and Sahib Singh Lamba, handed over the Life Membership to Rohan Bopanna in a small function at the Gymkhana hall.

While speaking on this occasion, Bopanna said, “Devnani was in continuous touch with him and that is why today I am here. I am happy to be at the Gymkhana as it always honours sportspersons and encourage sports. I am really honoured to receive honorary life membership of the Gymkhana.”

Indian women’s cricket coach Amol Mujumdar and former national selection committee member Jatin Paranjpe were also present on the occasion.

Age cannot be the hurdle to achieve sporting success at international or any level and this has been proved by Bopanna.