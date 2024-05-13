 Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Fishing Vessel With 30k Litres Of Illicit Diesel & ₹1.75 Lakh
Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Fishing Vessel With 30k Litres Of Illicit Diesel & ₹1.75 Lakh

The Indian Coast Guard fast patrol vessel intercepted a fishing vessel “Aai Tuljai”, with four crew members onboard, about 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai and foiled a diesel smuggling attempt on Sunday.

Updated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a fishing vessel Aai Tuljai, with four crew members onboard, about 27 nautical miles southwest of Mumbai on May 12. An ICG Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat apprehended the suspected vessel involved in illegal diesel smuggling.

"A thorough search of the vessel’s compartments unearthed a cache of 30,000 litres of illicit diesel with an estimated value of Rs 30 lakh concealed within its fish holds,” an ICG official said.

The search operation was launched on intelligence provided by the Indian customs. “An interceptor boat zeroed in on the suspect vessel culminating in a dramatic boarding operation.”

All four people hailing from – Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rewas, Maharashtra – were arrested and the trawler was escorted to Mumbai and given custody to customs for further investigation.

