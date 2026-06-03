Mumbai: India & US Close To Finalising Trade Pact, Ambassador Sergio Gor Expresses Optimism

Mumbai: The long awaited trade agreement between India and the United States is nearing completion, with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressing strong confidence that both countries are on the verge of finalising the deal.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Gor said negotiations have reached an advanced stage and that only a small portion of the agreement remains unresolved.

"We are 99 per cent there, the last one per cent we are working on. We are very optimistic that this will get done. It will be a win win situation for both the United States and India," he said.

Gor revealed that a senior US delegation from Washington DC is currently engaged in discussions with Indian officials. The delegation includes the United States Deputy Trade Negotiator and a large team that has been holding meetings with representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The delegation is scheduled to return to New Delhi, where it will meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as efforts continue to conclude the negotiations.

According to Gor, the trade discussions have been underway for around one and a half years. He noted that the pace of progress reflects the commitment of both countries to strengthening economic ties.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, Gor said both governments are determined to deliver an outcome that benefits businesses, investors and consumers on both sides.

He compared the timeline of the negotiations with other major trade agreements, pointing out that the European Union's trade deal with India took nearly two decades to conclude.

"The United States and India are like minded partners and are committed to finalising the deal. We believe it will be a win win outcome for both countries," he said.

Speaking separately at the Citi 2026 India Conference in Mumbai, Gor described the India United States relationship as one of the most important partnerships in the world.

"What our two nations accomplish together will shape the future. This is the most consequential global partnership of the century," he said.

He also highlighted the growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries, noting that the recent visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reflected Washington's strong commitment to deepening ties with India.

For both nations, the anticipated trade agreement is expected to mark another significant milestone in an increasingly important strategic and economic relationship.

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