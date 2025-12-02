Mumbai: Income Tax Investigation Wing Conducts Searches At 38 Ramee Group Hotel Locations Across 10 Cities | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Department is currently conducting searches on the Ramee Group of Hotels.

Search operations are underway at 38 locations across 10 cities, including multiple sites in Mumbai.

The Ramee Group, which owns popular establishments such as Bombay Adda, operates 52 hotels across India, featuring four-and five-star properties, along with signature restaurants in India and the Gulf countries.

Raids are also being carried out at premises linked to Vardaraj Manjappa Shetty, who is ranked among the top 100 richest Indians in the UAE.

